Unemployment falls to nine-year low of 6.6%

Unemployment has hit a new nine-year low of 6.6 per cent, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The latest monthly figures show the number of workers classified as unemployed in February was 145,100, which equates to an annual decrease of 36,200.

The number of unemployed people has now fallen in every quarter since the end of September 2012.

The figures show the unemployment rate for men stood at 7.1 per cent, down from 7.3 per cent the previous month, and 9.9 per cent in February 2016.

The jobless rate for women was 5.9 per cent, down from 6 per cent in January and 6.5 per cent in February last year.

The State’s youth unemployment rate was 14.5 per cent in February, down from 15.1 per cent the previous month.

“It’s very positive news that 36,000 fewer people were unemployed in February compared to a year ago,” Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor said.

“ The challenge now is to keep that growth going and I’ll be working with Government to ensure we provide the best possible environment in which to grow jobs. These are more than statistics. These are real people’s lives being transformed,” she said.

Davy analyst Conall Mac Coille said he expected unemployment to fall to below 6 per cent by the middle of this year.

“Our forecast for Ireland’s unemployment rate to average 6.7 per cent through 2017 now appears too pessimistic. The unemployment rate looks set to decline below 6 per cent by the summer,” he said, noting returning migrants and low participation suggest that there is still slack in the labour market.

Mr Mac Coille noted that net emigration has flattered Ireland’s unemployment rate. “Unemployment would have been higher had Ireland not seen net outward migration of 155,000 through 2010 to 2015,” he said.

However, he said Ireland experienced its first year of positive net inward migration of 3,100 in 2016, helping to add to the labour force.

“Going forward, returning emigrants should provide a supply of labour for employers. Put another way, returning migrants should push up the labour force participation rate, helping to curb the decline in the unemployment rate as jobs growth is sustained,” he said.