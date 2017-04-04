Unemployment falls to 6.4% as labour market conditions improve

Unemployment has fallen to 6.4 per cent, its lowest level in almost a decade, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The latest figures show that the number of workers classified as unemployed fell by 3,300 to 141,400 in March, which equates to an annual decrease of 39,800.

Having peaked at 15.2 per cent at the height of the crash in 2012, the State’s jobless rate is now three points below the euro area average of 9.5 per cent.

On current trends, unemployment may fall below 6 per cent later this year, which is close to full employment in Ireland.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned the economy runs the risk of overheating at this level of unemployment.

The CSO numbers showed the unemployment rate for men was 6.9 per cent in March, down from 9.8 per cent this last year, while the jobless rate for women was 5.8 per cent down from 6.6 per cent a year ago.