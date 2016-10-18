UK house prices rise by 8.4%

Average house prices in the UK increased by 8.4 per cent in the year to August 2016, continuing the strong growth since the end of 2013.

The pace of growth picked up slightly from 8 per cent in the year to July, according to the UK Office for National Statistics.

It said that demand and supply was broadly unchanged compared to the previous month.

This is the latest survey data to show a relatively robust performance in the UK property market since the EU membership referendum, although some of the housing transactions included in the August data would have been taken place before the vote.

The average UK house price was £219,000 in August, £17,000 higher than a year earlier and £3,000 higher than in July.

The most expensive borough was Kensington and Chelsea, where the average cost of a house was £1.3 million. The cheapest areas were Burnley in Lancashire and Blaenau Gwent in Wales, where the average house price was £77,000.

The main contribution to the increase in UK house prices came from England, where prices rose by 9.2 per cent over the year to August, with the average now £236,000.

Prices in Wales rose by 2.7 per cent over the past 12 months to an average of £145,000. In Scotland, there was a 4.3 per cent over the year to £145,000. The average price in Northern Ireland is £123,000.

The number of mortgage approvals for house purchases fell slightly in August compared to July, remaining at levels seen in early 2015. Home sales in the UK stayed stable between July and August but remain below levels they were at in 2014, 2015 and before the stamp duty changes in early 2016.

The monthly house price inflation figures from the ONS are calculated using data from the Land Registry, Registers of Scotland and Land and Property Services Northern Ireland. It typically takes between 2 weeks and 2 months to complete the registration process, with purchases of new build properties taking longer than pre-existing properties.

Surveys show that buyers started to return to the housing market in September, as confidence recovered in the wake of the EU referendum.

Homes outside London are selling faster, partly because of stamp duty changes and high prices in the capital.

