UK construction grows for first time in four months

Output in Britain’s construction industry grew for the first time in four months in September following a “swift recovery” in housebuilding.

The closely-watched Markit/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) hit 52.3 last month, up from 49.2 in August and above economists’ expectations of 49. A reading above 50 indicated growth.

The expansion is a stark contrast to the sector’s slump in the aftermath of the Brexit vote when activity reached 45.9 in July.

PA