UK construction grows for first time in four months
Expansion is a stark contrast to the sector’s slump in the aftermath of the Brexit vote
Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond during a visit to a construction site in Birmingham, where new HSBC offices are being built. (Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Reuters)
Output in Britain’s construction industry grew for the first time in four months in September following a “swift recovery” in housebuilding.
The closely-watched Markit/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) hit 52.3 last month, up from 49.2 in August and above economists’ expectations of 49. A reading above 50 indicated growth.
The expansion is a stark contrast to the sector’s slump in the aftermath of the Brexit vote when activity reached 45.9 in July.
PA