Twin threats of Brexit and US tax changes ‘could seriously hurt Ireland’

The Republic will be the country most affected by the UK’s exit from the European Union while changes to US tax policies also present a serious threat to public finances, Moody’s has warned.

In a new report, the ratings agency has said Ireland’s economy has been growing strongly since 2014 and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. However, it adds that a “hard” Brexit and the likelihood of major corporate tax reforms in the US constitute big risks to the country’s otherwise very positive growth prospects.

“While these risks are not exclusive to Ireland, we believe it is the European country most exposed to them,” Moody’s said.

The ratings agency said Brexit could bring about more disruption to Ireland than initially thought, particularly if the UK has to resort to World Trade Organization(WTO) rules.

Lower exports

“For Ireland, this could mean lower export growth and deeper disruption to well-established supply chains aside from the need for border controls,” it said.

While the country may benefit from increased foreign direct investment (FDI) as a result of Brexit, Moody’s warns that the State faces a number of supply constraints that could affect this, most particularly the issue of available housing to buy or rent.

Moody’s says that while the nature of any US tax changes remains unclear at this stage, the importance of US multinationals to the Irish economy means that any amendments will have a big impact here.

“While many US multinationals have a long-established presence in Ireland and will likely continue to serve European markets from their Irish base, future investment inflows could be materially lower,” it said.

The agency added that corporate tax rule changes may also hurt the public finances, as 60 per cent of such tax revenues come from US companies.