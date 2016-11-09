Trump win may impact investment into Ireland, Investec warns

Donald Trump’s surprise election victory may negatively impact the flow of foreign investment into Ireland, a senior Irish analyst has warned.

Investec’s Philip O’Sullivan suggested Mr Trump may clampdown on multinational tax avoidance by enacting tougher corporate taxation measures once in office.

This may “cloud the outlook” for foreign direct investment into Ireland, he said.

Mr O’Sullivan also suggested the Republican candidate’s protectionist rhetoric may translate into slower global trade growth.

“Given the Irish economy’s leverage to international trade growth this is something we will be monitoring closely,” he said.