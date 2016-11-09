Trump win could trigger investment backlash on Ireland

Donald Trump’s shock election victory in the US could trigger a major investment backlash on Ireland, according to analysts.

The Republican candidate has pledged to reduce US corporation tax from 35 per cent to 15 per cent as part of his “America first” economic plan.

The plan also proposes ending the current law’s deferral of tax on multinational profits until they are repatriated.

The measures are aimed at clamping down on firms shifting profits offshore to escape tax.

“From an Irish perspective, the concern is that large reductions in the US corporate tax rate and the repeal of deferral would reduce the incentive for companies to locate activities outside the US, including in Ireland,” Deloitte’s Pádraig Cronin said.

“In particular, business functions that do not need to be close to a key market location will now be more likely carried out in the US than elsewhere,” he said.

With tax no longer the key driver of investment decisions, the focus of US businesses in future will be more on political environment, economic stability, regulatory regime, labour availability, operating costs, market access and so on, Mr Cronin said.

“In essence, non-tax factors will determine the location of business activities,” he said.

While Ireland is considered is considered strong in some metric like labour,the current infractural bottlenecks in housing and transport may count against it.

Mr Cronin said Ireland needed to review its foreign direct investment (FDI) strategy to ensure it is fit for purpose in the new paradigm.

Investec’s Philip O’Sullivan also suggested Mr Tump’s victory may negatively impact the flow of foreign investment into Ireland.

A move to enact tougher corporate taxation measures may “cloud the outlook” for foreign direct investment into Ireland, he said.

Mr Trump’s protectionist rhetoric may also translate into slower global trade growth.

“Given the Irish economy’s leverage to international trade growth this is something we will be monitoring closely,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The American Chamber of Commerce, which represents 700 US companies in Ireland, said it was committed to ensuring that Ireland remains a key gateway to Europe and the global location of choice for US investment.

“The key attractions of Ireland as an investment destination - our talented workforce, our competitiveness and the certainty of our legislative framework are the reasons why US business investment has been so successful here over many decades,” the chamber’s chief executive Mark Redmond said.