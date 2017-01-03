Trump attacks GM over Chevy Cruze production in Mexico

US president-elect Donald Trump has criticised General Motors for building a version of the Chevrolet Cruze compact in Mexico, saying the largest US car maker should build the car at home or face a hefty tariff.

“General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!”

GM said it makes its Cruze sedan in the United States and that all of those sold in the US are made in a plant in Ohio. “GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the US,” it said in a statement posed on its website without giving numbers.

The shift is part of a larger trend among Detroit’s Big Three car makers to produce more small cars for the North American market in Mexico in an effort to lower labour costs, while using higher-paid US workers to build more profitable trucks, sport utility vehicles and luxury cars.

In November, GM said it planned in early 2017 to lay off 2,000 employees at two US plants, including the one in Ohio. US small car sales have been hurt by lagging consumer demand and low fuel prices. GM’s US Cruze sales are down 18 per cent.

Trump’s tweet is the latest example of interventionist behaviour toward US companies that have included Boeing, Lockheed Martin and United Technologies. During the election he also called out GM’s rival, Ford.

His threats against Mexican-built vehicles have the potential to impact the nine global car makers, including Toyota Motor and Nissan that have announced more than $24 billion in Mexico investments since 2010. Volkswagen’s Audi, BMW and Daimler each build or plan to assemble luxury vehicles, engines or heavy trucks in the country.

The Trump transition team has said GM chief executive Mary Barra will be among the panel of business leaders giving him strategic advice on the economy and job creation after he takes office.

Shares of GM rose 1 per cent to $35.19 after falling about 1 per cent following Trump’s tweet before the market opened.