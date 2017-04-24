Timothy Kenny appointed chief financial officer at Cairn Homes

Irish homebuilder Cairn Homes has appointed Timothy Kenny as chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Eamonn O’Kennedy, who announced he would step down in January of this year.

Mr Kenny joins publically listed Cairn from Musgrave Group, the grocery and food distribution business, where he was group finance director and company secretary for 12 years.

Mr Kenny is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and is a former finance director with Dunloe Ewart. He will commence his role later this year.

Michael Stanley, chief executive of Cairn, said Mr Kenny would “bring a wealth of experience to the role”.

“In addition to Tim’s strong technical capability as a CFO, he also brings excellent business development and commercial experience of scaling large businesses.”

The group’s recently published annual report showed that the homebuilder’s two founding executive directors, Michael Stanley and Alan McIntosh, received € 14.2 million in stock and remuneration in 2016, in the company’s first full year as a publicly quoted company.