The new rent controls - and how they might impact on your finances

At first it sounds like good news; if proposals from Minister for Housing Simon Coveney come to fruition, then landlords won’t be able to increase rents at whim, but will have to abide by a limit of up to 4 per cent a year, or 12 per cent over three years.

This should offer beleaguered tenants if not quite relief, then some element of certainty, or “rent predictability”, over where rents are going. It’s understood that the proposals are limited to “rent pressure zones”, or areas where rents have increased at above-average market levels for 12 of the last 18 months, and it is expected that large areas of Dublin and Cork will be designated as such.

If the proposal comes to pass, landlords who are entitled to a rent review from January will have to limit any rent increase to 4 per cent. Ireland’s largest landlord for example, Ires Reit, has a sizeable number of its 2,000+ apartments coming up for rent review next year; 10 per cent in the first quarter and about 20 per cent in each of the remaining quarters, with the balance up in the first quarter of 2018 for the most part. Without this measure, landlords could avail of the opportunity to apply two years rent increase in one full swoop, leaving tenants struggling to meet the higher rents.

Outside of the “rent pressure zones”, the existing measures, which only allow for rent reviews to take place every two years, will continue to apply.

How will the cap affect rents in your area?

Annual price growth has been of the order of 11.7 per cent nationally, while some landlords have even obtained higher rents. Ires Reit for example, achieved annual price growth of 16 per cent at The Marker in Dublin’s docklands in the year to June 30th, and growth of 10 per cent at Landsdowne Gate.

The graphic above will help you work out how rents have risen in your area - and how they might be limited going forward. Consider Cabinteely in south Dublin for example. Between Q3 2014 and Q3 2016 rents rose by 30 per cent from €1,183 to €1,546 a month - but under the new proposals, an increase of up to 4 per cent or €61.84 a month can be applied in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Or how about Cork city? Between September 2015 and September 2016 rents rose by 10 per cent to €988. If a rent increase is capped, then tenants should expect a rent rise of up to €39.52 a month.

In Dublin 4, average rents have risen to €1,644 a month, so landlords will face a cap of €65.76 a month on rent increases.

Is 4% too high?

While any limit on rents will likely be welcomed by put-upon tenants, giving 4 per cent as a limit could in fact act as an incentive for landlords to apply this rate of an increase at a time when there are signs that rental price growth - while still extremely high - has finally started to moderate.

In September for example, the RTB reported the first decline in quarterly Dublin house rents since Q1 2013 , although the pace of growth outside Dublin picked up. Targeting price growth of 12 per cent over the next three years, on top of the staggering price growth of recent years, may be too much.

More telling perhaps, is a note from Investec this morning. According to economist Philip O’Sullivan, the broker’s forecasts for rental inflation at Ires Reit “already assume rental inflation below the limits” indicated so far in the Minister’s proposals. So if economists expect rents to rise by less than 4 per cent at more than 2,000 Dublin properties, it begs the question as to why the Minister is suggesting price hikes higher than the market anticipates?