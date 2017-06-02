Tax revenue undershoots Government target again

The Government’s tax take for the year was 1.4 per cent or €268 million behind target in May, according to the latest exchequer returns.

However, the gap between actual and targeted receipts, which has been highlighted as a concern, narrowed for the first time this year with income tax and corporation tax performing better than in previous months.

The Government collected €19.4 billion in tax for the first five months of 2017, slightly below the Department of Finance’s projected total of €19.6 billion, but up nearly 3 per cent or €550 million on last year.

Income tax, the State’s largest tax stream, was 2.6 per cent below profile at €7.6 billion. The department has been at a loss to explain the weaker-than-expected trend in income tax, which is at odds with the current growth in employment.

However, it will be relieved that income tax receipts for May, which totalled €1.4 billion, were broadly in line with expectations in contrast to previous months.

Corporation tax has also underperformed the department’s target this year, coming in 10 per cent below expectations at €1.7 billion.

However, business tax receipts for the month of May were ahead of projections at just over €1 billion for the first time this year.

The figures showed nearly €6.6 billion was collected in VAT so far this year, which was nearly 4 per cent or €254 million above profile.

Better-than-expected receipts for the sales tax are indicative of a pick-up in retail, which has been slower to recover from the crash than other sectors.

The other main tax head, excise duty, was 4 per cent below target at €2.2 billion, but this was again linked to the front-loading of receipts on tobacco products ahead of plain-packaging rules.

The latest figures resulted in an exchequer surplus of €383 million compared with a deficit of €€125 million for the same period last year with the improvement attributed to increased tax revenue.

On the spending side, total expenditure was just over €17.8 billion, which was 1.5 per cent inside target.

The figures show spending on health was just over €5 billion, which was marginally inside its targeted budget for the year while social protection spending was €8 billion, also inside budget.