Tax receipts 7% below monthly target as income tax falters

Tax revenue in August were more than 7 per cent below target, with income tax receipts coming below expectations for the first time.

While tax revenues remain ahead of target for the first eight months of the year, this was the second month in a row when they came in behind target, raising some concerns about the trends heading towards the Budget.

Income tax receipts in August of €1.408 billion were 3.4 per cent below the same month last year and were €98 million, or 6.5 per cent, below the monthly target. Income tax is now running slightly below target in the first eight months of the year, appearing to run contrary to other data showing an increase in employment.

The other main weakness in August was in excise duties, which finished the month €98 million or 19.6 per cent below target, mainly due to weak tobacco receipts. This was largely seen as a timing issue as excise duties have been front-loaded and remain well ahead of target for the year.

Overall, the exchequer recorded a deficit of €329 million in the first eight months of the year compared to a deficit of €1.291 billion in the same period last year. The year-on-year improvement is driven by an increase in tax revenue, which is running 6.2 per cent, or €1.702 billion ahead of the January-August period last year.

Taxes also came in below target in July,when there was a €98 million shortfall, largely due to lower-than -expected VAT receipts. As August was not a month when VAT is normally paid, the next key marker for VAT trends will be the September returns, which will come a few weeks before the Budget.

The Department of Finance will also be monitored the income tax trends closely to see whether the shortfall in August was a once-off. The Department of Finance will base its 2017 tax figures largely on trends this year and this will be a vital input into the Budget arithmetic.