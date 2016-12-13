Taoiseach admits he uses personal email account for official business

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has told the Dáil he uses a personal email account for official business.

But he said that email address does not receive sensitive Government information.

Mr Kenny said he had a number of email accounts, including a private email address for personal and party political correspondence. But he said it would not be appropriate to transmit this correspondence on an official department email account.

He also pointed out that his private email address pre-dates his time as Taoiseach.

Mr Kenny admitted that “in the past there have been occasions when I have used that personal email because of operational reasons.

“However, information does not go there from the secured encrypted emails. Government agenda or business comes to me via encrypted email addresses.”

He was questioned by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin about the department’s policy on the use of unofficial email addresses.

Mr Kenny said “the existing policies do not explicitly ban the use of unofficial email accounts for official purposes but they do stipulate that individuals using the department’s electronic media should handle their communications with the same care as with any other type of business communication”.

He also has an official email account for his constituency office for correspondence which might go to another Minister or department if relevant.

Secure accounts

The Taoiseach’s private office has a number of secure corporate email accounts for conducting day-to-day business on his behalf such as dealing with the public or arranging events he is attending.

Mr Kenny said the Department of the Taoiseach uses a number of “secure corporate email addresses” which allow his officials to respond to public queries or arrange his attendance at events.

He has an email address allowing him to receive official communications when he is out of the Taoiseach’s office, which can be accessed on his mobile phone and iPad. Only email and calendar data is accessible on these devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Martin and Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams highlighted reports of hacking allegations in the US against the Russian government and attacks on Government department websites.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said “it was believed 20 or 25 years ago that any [phone] communications between ministers here was always subject to oversight by GCHQ in Britain and the CIA”.

Mr Kenny said he had been advised “the situation is secure. However given what we read internationally about what happens with WikiLeaks or whatever, is anything secure that is put in electronically?”