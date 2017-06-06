Strategic Banking Corporation lends €113m to SMEs in first quarter of 2017

The state owned Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) issued €113 million to 2,700 small or medium enterprises (SMEs) by the end of the first quarter of this year.

The organisation said Tuesday that €657 million of its money has been drawn down by 15,000 SMEs in loans since it was founded in October 2014.

The biggest user of SBCI loans was the agricultural sector, while the south-western region was the location where SBCI loans were most popular. In a statement, the organisation said that 84 per cent of loans were used by SMEs to invest in growing their business.

In 2016, the SBCI signed three new ‘on-lenders’, or organisations lending money borrowed from SBCI, to whom it has committed €155 million, bringing the total figure of committed funds since inception to €906 million.

The organisation’s annual report highlights an operating loss of €1.6 million, down from the previous year’s loss of €3.7 million, and an increase in operating expenses to €4.8 million - up from €4.4 million the previous year.

SBCI’s chief executive, Nicholas Ashmore, was paid a salary of €250,000 for the year - unchanged on the previous year.

Commenting on the group’s operating loss, Mr Ashmore wrote in the annual report that it is due to “the lag in the generation of income as our on-lender partners come on board and draw down funds.

“Longer term, our financial goal is to cover our costs and otherwise to convert our financial advantage into reduced borrowing rates for SMEs rather than to accumulate profits”, he added.

The company’s sole shareholder is the Minister for Finance, to whom no dividend was paid in 2016.