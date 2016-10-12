Sterling rises after May offers parliament Brexit terms scrutiny

Sterling rose early on Wednesday after a brutal sell-off, as British prime minister Theresa May’s offer to give the British parliament some scrutiny of the process to leave the European Union calmed market fears of a “hard Brexit”.

Those fears – that Britain will give up full access to the EU’s single market in order to impose maximum control on its borders – pushed the currency to 31-year lows last week, including on Friday when it lost 10 per cent.

In further volatile trading overnight, sterling was quoted at more than 91p against the euro. However, this morning it was back just below 90p.

May’s decision comes ahead of a court ruling on Thursday which will decide if she can trigger article 50 – the rule that initiates the process of separating Britain from the EU – without the consent of parliament.

Soft Brexit

Many MPs seem to favour a “soft Brexit” or no Brexit at all and investors fear the “hard” option could hurt trade and foreign investment needed to fund Britain’s huge current-account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world.

Against the US dollar, sterling was up 1 per cent at $1.2240, after having tumbled to $1.2086 on Tuesday when it appeared it was heading back towards a 31-year low of $1.1450 hit on Friday.

“After weeks of tough rhetoric pushing sterling into a trading environment closer to an emerging-market currency, the government may aim to stabilise markets with its rhetoric and suggestions now possibly shifting in tone,” said Morgan Stanley head of currency strategy Hans Redeker.

“However, there is a fine line to walk as May’s Conservative Party wants a clean split from Europe. In addition, giving in too much, even before article 50 negotiations have started, shifts the negotiation advantage towards the EU. Hence, the pound’s rebound should be limited and followed by a decline.”