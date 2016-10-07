Sterling plunges 6% in two minutes amid chaotic trading

Sterling plunged to a fresh 31-year low against the dollar in two minutes of chaotic trading in Asia, with traders saying the slump was exacerbated by computer-initiated sell orders.

The 6.1 per cent slide, the biggest decline since the UK’s Brexit referendum result was announced, drove sterling as low as $1.1841, its weakest level since March 1985.

At least one electronic trading platform recorded a transaction as low as $1.1378, said traders.

Against the euro, sterling is trading around 89.3p this morning, having being quoted well over 90p during last night’s “flash crash”.

The sharp fall of sterling will intensify the pressure on Irish exporters and increases calls for the Government to act to support them in the Budget.

The extent and speed of the drop adds to signs that bouts of extreme volatility are becoming more commonplace in the global currency market as the volume of transactions dwindle and algorithmic traders pick up market share.

“In a word, frightening,” Karl Schamotta, director of foreign-exchange research and strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto, said.

“Confidence in the currency markets has been badly shaken once again, and any trader who rode tonight’s rollercoaster will certainly question the quality of liquidity going forward.”

The pound pared the drop to trade 1.5 per cent weaker at $1.2427 later in Tokyo. Traders speculated that the initial decline may have been sparked by human error, or a so-called “fat finger,” with algorithms adding to selling pressure at a time of day where liquidity is typically low.

Others pointed to a Financial Times article citing French president Francois Hollande as saying the UK must suffer the consequences of leaving the European Union.”It would seem that it caught the market wrong-footed and triggered a lot of algorithmic selling,” said Hugh Killen, Westpac Banking Corp’s head of trading for foreign exchange, fixed income and commodities, in Sydney. “We didn’t see any significant demand for sterling off the low. It was more of the point that the selling subsided and the market calmed and it reverted back to a level that was more realistic for the day.”

Leaving the EU has been the main topic at the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference this week, where UK prime minister Theresa May seemingly moved closer toward a so-called hard Brexit that would restrict access to the EU’s single market so that the government can control immigration.

Sterling has tumbled since Mrs May’s speech on Sunday, accelerating losses as she was said to take the view that financial services would get no special favors in EU exit talks.

Derek Mumford, a director at Rochford Capital Pty in Sydney, said he and his colleagues were searching for a reason as the pound tumbled Friday, scanning news agency reports and the Internet.

“The speed of the move looks like a kind of a flash crash, some sort of failure,” Mumford said, adding that sterling is set to drop to $1.15 in the coming weeks if it doesn’t recover above $1.28. “I’m sort of struggling to justify it. I don’t think there’s any shock that the EU will be going for a hard Brexit.”

With March now set as the deadline for triggering divorce proceedings, tensions are playing out in the currency market. The pound has dropped 16 per cent since the referendum to leave the world’s biggest single market, and is 2016’s worst performer among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Companies including Goldman Sachs Group and AllianceBernstein Holding have issued predictions for more pain ahead.”

It looks like it was a algorithm-driven flash crash triggered by a Financial Times article based on French President Hollande’s speech on Brexit,” said Angus Nicholson, a markets analyst in Melbourne at IG Ltd.

“Given low volumes in the Asian session, it would have forced other algorithms to join in and magnify the fall.”

Bloomberg