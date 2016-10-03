Sterling hits seven-week lows as UK signals start of Brexit process

Sterling hit seven-week lows on Monday after Britain set a March deadline to begin its exit from the EU, while the dollar firmed as fears about Deutshe Bank receded and investors looked to this week’s US jobs data.

British prime minister Theresa May said that she would trigger the process for the UK to leave the EU by the end of March.

Ms May told the ruling Conservative party’s annual conference on Sunday that she was determined to move on with the process and win the “right deal”.

Sterling was down 0.4 per cent at $1.2941 after it earlier touched $1.2902, its lowest level since August 16th.

“The sterling low was hit this morning in very low liquidity, and there’s still two years to go before anything happens,” said Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

“There is still plenty of time for investors to buy back the currency.”

Risk sentiment benefited from news that Deutsche Bank was attempting to negotiate a much smaller fine with the US department of justice, though no formal settlement has been announced yet.

The DOJ fined Germany’s largest bank $14 billion earlier in September for what it alleged were sales of toxic mortgage-backed securities. “I think the Deutsche headline risk is still there. It’s not finished yet, with many things yet to be revealed,” said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.

“Cross your fingers that this rangebound trade continues.”

The euro edged down 0.1 per cent to $1.1234 remained well above Friday’s low of $1.1153 hit before hopes of a reduced Deutsche settlement pulled it higher.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, inched 0.1 percent higher to 95.541 , off Friday’s more than one-week high of 95.960 but above Friday’s session low of 95.342. The dollar was last down slightly at 101.38 yen, but was still doggedly holding above last week’s low of 100.085 yen, its weakest since August 26th.

“The dollar looks firm against the yen after the 100 yen level was repeatedly tested. However, the upside may be blocked near 102.00 yen,” wrote Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The Bank of Japan’s quarterly tankan survey of business sentiment, released early on Monday, showed that Japan’s large manufacturers expect the dollar to average 107.92 yen for the fiscal year through March 2017.

Speculators boosted net longs on the US dollar to their highest in six weeks in the week ended September 27th, according to Friday’s data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations. The value of the dollar’s net long position rose to $9.7 billion from $6.6 billion previously, the data showed. A key focus for the dollar this week will be the US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, which could cement or dash expectations that the US Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates by the end of this year.