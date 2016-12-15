State debt agency NTMA sells €500m of short-term debt

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has sold €500 million of short-term debt, known as treasury bills.

Total bids received amounted to €1.331 billion which was 2.66 times the amount on offer. The treasury bills, which have a maturity of 12 months, were sold at a yield of minus 0.42 per cent.

The bills are due to be repaid in 12 months, the State’s debt agency said.

The move comes as the market interest rate, or yield, on bonds globally spiked as surging oil prices led to speculation of a rise in inflation.