State collected €463m last year through the local property tax

The State collected €463 million last year through the local property tax, figures from the Revenue Commissioners show.

The figure included approximately €50 million in prepayments for 2017, and €70 million in payments for 2015 and earlier years, as well as almost €8 million in household charge arrears.

In a statement, Revenue said the figures represented a “continuing high compliance rate”.

Collector-general Michael Gladney said that since Revenue assumed responsibility for collection of arrears of household charges in July 2013, more than €64 million has been collected, bringing 360,000 additional properties into compliance.

“The vast majority of property owners fully comply with their local property tax payment obligations, either in a single payment or with phased payments,” he said.

“As long as payment obligations are being met, Revenue will automatically roll over existing payment methods for property owners who pay by direct debit or by deduction at source from pay/pension.”

The deadline to pay the property tax by debit/credit card or cheque is January 11th. Anyone who wants to pay by electronic cheque must confirm this with Revenue by the same date, and the payment will be deducted on March 21st.