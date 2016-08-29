Spike in car purchases leads to 12.6% hike in consumer spending

Retail sales rose 12.6 per cent in July compared to the previous month on the back of a huge jump in car sales, new figures show.

Sales were also up 6.3 per cent versus July 2015, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data show.

However, once sales of motor cars are excluded, retail sales declined by 0.5 per cent from June to July and were up 2.7 per cent on an annual basis.

The figures show sales of vehicles rose 12.5 per cent last month, while furniture and lighting-related purchases increased 5.3 per cent. Sales of books, newspapers and stationary were up 2 per cent during July.

The biggest decline in retail sales occurred was in clothing, footwear and textiles, down 2.5 per cent.

The value of retail sales increased 4.5 per cent on a monthly basis and up 3.9 per cent versus July 2015. Once car sales are excluded, the value of sales dropped by 0.5 per cent on a monthly basis and was up 0.8 per cent versus the same month a year earlier.