Spanish banks hit with bill for unlawful mortgages

Spanish banks which offered clients exploitative mortgages during the country’s economic boom will have to give back billions of euros, according to a ruling by Europe’s top court.

In a further reversal for Spanish corporations, the same court issued a ruling on Wednesday that casts in doubt a tax concession scheme benefitting companies such as Santander Bank and which could have a bearing on Apple’s legal wrangle with the EU.

The European Court of Justice’s mortgages decision, announced on Wednesday, acknowledges the right of homeowners affected by so-called “floor clause” mortgages to be reimbursed money dating back to when their mortgage contract was signed. Previously, they were only entitled to reimbursement as far back as May 2013, when the Spanish Supreme Court first ruled that such mortgages were unlawful.

The Luxembourg-based court said that limiting the timeframe to 2013 “makes consumer protection incomplete and insufficient and is not an adequate and effective means for preventing the use of unfair terms.”

Estimates vary as to how much lenders will have to pay back clients as a result of the ruling, with financial consultancy AFI putting the figure at approximately €4.5 billion.

Banks started to offer the now-infamous “floor clause” mortgages during Spain’s decade-long economic boom, which was fuelled by the property sector. The clause in question ensured that the homeowner would have to pay a minimum amount of interest, despite having contracted a variable interest mortgage. When European interest rates plummeted, these clients – numbering around 3 million – continued to pay a higher monthly rate than other homeowners.

Losses

Caixabank, Sabadell, BBVA and Banco Popular are among the lenders most affected and Spanish banks suffered losses on the Madrid stock exchange after the ruling was issued. In the wake of the euro-zone crisis, which exposed the reckless policies of many lenders and a prevalence of underperforming loans, the Spanish financial sector underwent a major reform and it is seen to have recovered. However, this ruling, which cannot be appealed, comes as a blow to the industry.

According to the second ruling, affecting Santander amongst others , the EU’s General Court had been mistaken in deciding that the European Commission had not managed to demonstrate that a group of companies had been singled out by the programme. The scheme, which offers tax breaks for firms with a 5-percent shareholding in a foreign company, will now have to be re-examined by a lower court.

The case affects World Duty Free Group (formerly Autogrill España) and Santusa Holding, as well as Santander, but it is seen as having broader significance in light of Apple’s battle with the European Commission over its tax liabilities in Ireland.

Apple has filed an appeal against an EU ruling that it must pay up to 13 billion in taxes to the Irish treasury. But with Wednesday’s judgement showing the EU Court of Justice to be taking a firm line on the issue of tax schemes that face accusations of unlawful state aid, the ruling would seem to be a setback for the tech giant and the Irish government.

Ruling

The Department of Finance dismissed suggestions the decision represented a setback for its appeal against the Apple tax ruling.

“It is a complete overstatement to say that the Irish appeal of the Apple decision is dependent on the outcome of the Santander and Autogrill decision of the European Court Justice, or that today’s judgement is crucial for the Irish case,” a spokesman said.

“The facts and the approach in the Santander and Autogrill cases are very different from those that have now been presented in the Final Decision in the Apple case,” he added.

Earlier this week, the department published a summary of the grounds upon which it planned to appeal the decision.

“This summary only skims the surface of the detailed and comprehensive rebuttable that has been lodged in the general court, but makes it very clear that this application for annulment is not dependent on one single legal argument or legal issue,” the spokesman said.

Appeal

However, Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty TD has said the ECJ’s ruling on state aid shows why the Government’s decision to appeal the Apple decision will be a waste of money.

“The spin that the Apple ruling was a case of the Commission exceeding its powers is now debunked,” he said.

“The Santander ruling will come as no surprise and only reinforces the futility of Ireland’s appeal against the Apple ruling. In September, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan told me the State had already spent €21,000 on the case. That will only be a tiny fraction of the costs of the Apple appeal,” Mr Doherty said.

He said many of the same issues pertaining to the Santander case are also at the core of the Apple ruling.