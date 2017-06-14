Some 100,000 Irish mortgages in negative equity despite recovery

The Central Bank estimates that about 100,000 Irish home loans – or 13 per cent of the total – are greater in size than the value of the underlying property, despite the rebound in residential property prices in recent years.

In its latest bi-annual Macro Financial Review, the bank said that the ratio of homes in so-called negative equity is down from a peak of 40 per cent in early 2013.

“Notwithstanding positive developments, about 9 per cent of mortgages have a mortgage outstanding that is greater than 110 per cent of estimated value of the property,” it said, basing its estimates as of the end of March.

The bank said that while mortgage arrears have fallen sharply over the past four years, the high level of loans more than two years behind in repayments “remains a cause of concern” as banks face growing regulatory pressure from the European Central Bank to resolve non-performing loans (NPLs). Although value of outstanding NPLs across Irish retail banks has fallen by €10.4 billion - or by a quarter - in the year through March, the level of troubled loans still stands at €30.5 billion across the sector.

“The resolution of NPLs remains vital to the future of the health of the banking sector,” it said, adding that the prospect of interest rates rising in the future pose a further threat as banks seek to sort out their remaining troubled loans.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank report reiterated that the UK’s exit from the European Union remains “the primary external risk” to the Irish economy and that a “cliff-edge” Brexit, where the UK leaves without agreeing a transition arrangement, could knock 3 per cent off the size of the Irish economy over 10 years.

The Central Bank continues to view the Brexit as posing a “negative and material” risk to Ireland over the long term, notwithstanding the possibility of the Republic being able to lure some financial activities from London as banks, insurers and money managers seek to retain access to the EU single market.

“To date, Brexit’s effects have been predominantly through the depreciation of sterling against the euro,” the report said. “Exchange rate effects, changes to UK demand, and any new barriers to trading arising from Brexit, a well as any changes to broader international taxation and trade arrangements, could have an adverse effect on the Irish economy.”