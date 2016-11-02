Smurfit Kappa earnings increase 6% in third quarter

Smurfit Kappa posted a 6 per cent increasing in earnings in the third quarter as higher volumes of cardboard box sales more than offset negative currency movements and rising costs of recycled packaging material.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose to €323 million from €305 million for the same period last year, the paper packaging group said on Wednesday.

Revenue increased by 1 per cent to €2.05 billion, though when the effect of currency movements are stripped out, it rose by 6 per cent.

“Based on current operating conditions, the group will deliver continued earnings growth and record ebitda for 2016 in line with market expectations,” said Tony Smurfit, group chief executive.

Smurfit Kappa, which employs 45,000 employees across 370 production sites in 34 countries and a market leading position for corrugated packaging in Europe, saw the price of old corrugated containers (OCC), the raw material for much of its boxes, rise by over 10 per cent in the third quarter.

“Although we have seen some softening in the export market for OCC from its August high, and we expect some slight weakness in the last quarter, we believe the medium term trend for OCC pricing to remain at a high level,” the company said.

Smurfit Kappa purchases 4.3 million tonnes of OCC a year in Europe and 5.5 million tonnes globally, according to analysts at US investment bank Jefferies. The group was unsuccessful in pushing through a €40 a tonne increase in recycled packaging in September in Europe.

However, the company managed to execute price increases for cardboard packaging based on fresh wood fibre, during the quarter.