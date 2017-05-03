SMEs told to make their own preparations for Brexit

Small and medium sized enterprises have been advised to carry out their own research on how Britain’s EU exit will affect their business.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon also urged businesses not to wait until Brexit officially happens — but to prepare for it now.

Ms Sinnamon will be the guest speaker at a “regional innovation showcase” at IT Sligo on Friday, which will be attended by business owners, start-ups and key support and development agencies.

“We live in uncertain times and Brexit will prove a challenge for many regional enterprises,” she said in advance of the event.

“Despite the uncertainty, the UK continues to be Ireland’s main trading partner and it is for that reason that innovation is at the heart of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy, helping businesses to secure and maintain competitive advantage.

“We are encouraging SMEs to take the first step of preparation for Brexit by conducting their own assessment of areas of potential risk and opportunity and to develop a plan of action in response.”

IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT (LYIT), in partnership with Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers Programme, are hosting the showcase on May 5th at IT Sligo on Friday.

Ms Sinnamon will congratulate companies that have successfully completed the 2016 New Frontiers programme and hear pitches from a selection of innovative businesses.

“I want to congratulate all the businesses on completion of the programme and for the great success they have achieved to date, progressing their business concepts to investable business with employment and growth potential,” she said.

Brendan McCormack, president of IT Sligo, said: “Our innovation showcase highlights the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of the North West. In the face of many challenges we are strongly promoting self-reliance and regional business development.”

New Frontiers has launched a string of new businesses in diverse sectors such as tech, online retail, agtech, food, digital media, tourism and creative.