Settlements of over €12m made with Revenue for failing to declare tax

Medical consultants, builders and a leading Irish composer are among those to have made settlements amounting to over €12 million with Revenue for the under declaration of income tax during the third quarter.

O’Keefe Developments Limited, a Co Armagh based property developer which is now in liquidation, made the biggest settlement of €895,931 for failing to declare tax.

It was one of eight cases in which sums of over €500,000 were received by Revenue from individuals and companies.

Michael Geary, a medical consultant with an address at Torquay Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18, made the second biggest settlement of €894,470, also for failing to declare tax.

In the three months to the end of September, 64 taxpayers reached settlements totalling €12.74 million with Revenue. Of the published cases, 32 were for amounts exceeding €100,000.

Three of the settled cases, which yielded €63,000, derived from Revenue’s ongoing investigation into offshore assets.

Emmy-nominated Irish composer and musician David Downes who is best known for being the co-founder and musical director of Celtic Woman, which he developed after working on Riverdance, agreed an €82,457 settlement with Revenue for underdeclaration of income tax and VAT.

Mr Downes, with an address in Rathmines, Dublin 6, filed a petition to wind up Celtic Woman Limited was made late last year.

A total of 1,401 Revenue audit and investigations together with 23,616 risk management interventions were settled in the third quarter, resulting in a gain of €100.3 million to the State.

Other big cases settled during the three months to the end of September include a €733,639 settlement witgh EL McGettigan and Sons Limited, a Kilmacrennan, Co Donegal-based property developer and investor, which is now in liquidation.

Highball Limited, a dissolved property developer with an address at Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, made a settlement of €669,315 for underdeclaring VAT. Swanard Properties Limited, a Churchtown, Dublin 14-based electrical contractors, which is now in liquidation, made a €603,954 settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Separately, Crossan Hennessy Newsagents of Naas Road, Dublin 12, agreed a €507,936 settlement with Revenue.