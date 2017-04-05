Services sector growth slows but outlook remains upbeat

The services sector grew in March at a more muted pace than the first two months of the year, new data showed, but expectations for the sector remained positive.

The headline Investec Services Purchasing Managers Index reached 59.1 last month, down from February’s 60.6 reading.

But services firms continued to show positive growth, with new business broadly rising, and new export business continuing the trend of expansion into a fourth month.

“Within that we note that the UK was mentioned as a particular area of strength during the month,” said Investec’s Philip O’Sullivan.

Business Outstanding continued to rise last month as client demand remained strong, extending the trend to 46 months.

“However, the rate of increase slowed to a six month low, which likely explains the moderation in employment creation to its slowest pace since November,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Higher staff costs and energy prices pushed input prices higher for firms during the month, with a rise in output prices offsetting that somewhat. The survey showed the rate of improvement in the profitability index quickened during March.

Expectations dipped to a four-month low, but services firms remained upbeat about prospects. Thirteen times as many companies were expecting to see growth in activity over the coming year, compared with those those who anticipate a decrease.

“This positive outlook is similar to the findings of Monday’s Investec Manufacturing PMI release, so we would be inclined to ‘look through’ the marginal decline in the rate of growth implied by this week’s PMIs and we anticipate stronger responses later in 2017,” said Mr O’Sullivan.