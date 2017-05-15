Service to help businesses deal with Brexit challenge unveiled

InterTradeIreland has launched a new dedicated resource aimed at helping SMEs deal with the challenges of Brexit. The initiative, called Brexit Advisory Service, will offer businesses a number of supports .

InterTradeIreland’s most recent Business Monitor survey revealed that 98 per cent of companies have no plan in place to deal with the consequences of Brexit.

Under the service, businesses will be able to access a number of supports, including vouchers valued at €1,000 allowing them to fund specialist advice, free briefing events, information on currency hedging and an interactive information tool explaining the technical language related to Brexit.

InterTradeIreland has developed a comprehensive database of all goods traded cross-Border on the island of Ireland, covering thousands of individual product categories, and information on what the possible tariffs could be on these products if certain customs duties were to be introduced.

InterTradeIreland has hosted Brexit briefing events across the island since November 2016, supporting hundreds of businesses with tailored advice.

Thomas Hunter McGowan, InterTradeIreland’s chief executive, said the events held so far “demonstrated the huge appetite which exists among SMEs for help preparing for Brexit. The Brexit Advisory Service has been specifically tailored to the needs of SMEs and the supports we have developed are based on the feedback we have gleaned from companies at events across the country.”