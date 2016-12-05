Senior euro zone figures call for calm after Italian vote

Senior euro zone figures called for calm on Monday after Italian voters rejected a referendum on constitutional reform, sparking fears about the health of the Italian banking system.

The German finance minister, Wolfgang Schäuble, in Brussels for a scheduled meeting of euro zone finance ministers, denied that a resurgent euro crisis was in the offing.

“I don’t think there is reason to talk about a euro crisis,” he said on the way into the meeting. “The Italians have a lot of experience dealing with such situations, and that’s why I’m not concerned.”

Euro zone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who is also the Dutch finance minister, also moved to allay concerns, saying he didn’t believe it was the start of a new crisis. “There is no reason for that. Political instability makes it more complicated for Italy and the euro zone. But it is a new reality we have to work with.

“The problems that we have today are the problems we had yesterday and they still have to be dealt with and that process will continue as far as I’m concerned,” Mr Dijsselbloem added. “So let’s wait for the outcome of the political process.”

€360bn nonperforming

Italy is the euro zone’s third largest economy, and there are concerns that political instability there could spark contagion elsewhere. Italian banks are struggling under €360 billion worth of nonperforming loans, equivalent to more than 20 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country’s third largest bank, had already been in the midst of a recapitalisation project by trying to convince investors to convert bonds into equity. Shares fell in early trading by 2.6 per cent as markets cast doubt on the investment plan.

While the government could move to shore up the bank, Italy has already clashed with Brussels about securing an exemption from new “bail-in” rules introduced in the wake of the crisis. These effectively prohibit state bailouts of banks and instead oblige bondholders, including unsecured depositors, to take a hit.

Among the possible contenders to succeed Matteo Renzi as Italy’s prime minister is finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan, a well-respected figure in euro zone circles who pulled out of Monday’s scheduled meeting.

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan is also in attendance at the meeting, which had been scheduled to discuss budgetary plans submitted to Brussels by member states.

Budget rule leeway

Ironically, Italy has long been one of the harshest critics of the European Commission’s budget policies. Mr Renzi repeatedly called for leeway on budget rules, highlighting the political impact on voters of overly harsh debt and deficit targets prescribed by Brussels.

The French finance minister, Michel Sapin, also urged calm, describing Italy as a solid economy which has been anchored in the European project. Issues in the banking system had existed before the referendum, he said, but there was “no link with the result of the referendum”.