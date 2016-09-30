Senior economist leaves ESRI to lead Property Industry Ireland

David Duffy, a senior economist with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), has been appointed as chief executive of the Ibec-affiliated Property Industry Ireland.

Dr Duffy, whose main area of research has been the housing market, will take up his new role on October 6th.

Dr Duffy has been a senior research officer at the ESRI since 2011 and is editor of the think tank’s quarterly economic commentary. Prior to joining the organisation, he held positions with the Dublin Chambers of Commerce and the Dublin-based economic consultants

Property Industry Ireland, which was established in 2011, represents some 90 businesses operating across the sector, from architects to surveyors to building material suppliers.

“We’re delighted to welcome David to his new role as chief executive of Property Industry Ireland. He brings to the role a deep knowledge of the economic and social conditions relating to the housing market in Ireland. His excellent track record of success in the ESRI positions him ideally in addressing the current challenges that lie ahead for the industry,” said PII chairman Tom Philips.