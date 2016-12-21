Seamus Coffey appointed to lead Fiscal Advisory Council

UCC academic Séamus Coffey has been appointed chairman of the Fiscal Advisory Council, an independent body that advises the Government on budget policy. He replaces Prof John McHale, who has served as chairman since the council was established in the summer of 2011.

The creation of the council was one of the conditions laid down by the troika of international lenders as part of the State’s bailout programme. Its role is to give the government independent assessment of its policies.

Mr Coffey who is a lecturer in economics at UCC takes up the new role in January. He has written and presented extensively across a broad range of topics relating to the performance and management of the economy. A lot of his work has focused on the fiscal side of the Irish economy including examining budgetary out-turns, determining effective tax rates, analysing fiscal rules and exploring their possible consequences for Ireland.

Mr Coffey was recently appointed by Minister of Finance Michael Noonan to review the State’s tax code after the recent EU Apple ruling.

Martina Lawless has also been appointed as a new member of the council, while Sebastian Barnes has been reappointed for a further four-year term.

Ms Lawless is an associate research professor in the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), where she leads the tax and macroeconomy research programme. She previously worked in the Irish economic analysis department of the Central Bank of Ireland.

Mr Barnes is economic counsellor to the chief economist of the OECD and former head of its EU desk. He joined the OECD in 2005 from the Bank of England.