Saudi Arabia’s first bond sale raises $17.5bn and sets new emerging market record

Saudi Arabia has tapped global bond markets for the first time, raising up to $17.5 billion in a record-breaking sale as collapsing energy prices force the world’s largest oil exporter to undergo a radical economic transformation.

Strong demand from investors for the country’s debut sale of sovereign debt has enabled it to eclipse Argentina’s $16.5bn bond issue established earlier this year, making it the largest by an emerging market in history.

Saudi Arabia closed the book for its first dollar-denominated bond early on Wednesday with early indications suggesting investors have placed orders of around $67bn, enabling the kingdom to increase the sum issued from a planned $10-15bn sale.

Saudi’s debut issue will comprise three maturities of five, 10 and 30 years and is expected to price with yields around 2.63 per cent, 3.44 per cent and 4.64 per cent, respectively.

The prices are far lower than initial price guidance, which had suggested Saudi Arabia’s new benchmark 10-year borrowing rate would be 3.6 per cent.

It also means Saudi Arabia has borrowed at a rate 44 basis points above neighbouring Qatar, which has a higher credit rating, instead of the 50 basis point premium anticipated.

Broader plan

The bond sale is part of a broader plan to pivot Saudi Arabia’s economy away from its reliance on oil as falling energy prices open a growing budget deficit.

Although oil prices have recovered from the decade-low of less than $30 a barrel in January to $52 a barrel, they remain half the level of two years ago.

The country’s economy is forecast to slow this year as prices for oil remain low with the International Monetary Fund cutting expectations for gross domestic product growth to 1.2 per cent from 3.5 per cent in 2015.

Saudi delegates who flew to the US and UK to meet prospective investors cited the country’s young population, experienced technocrats responsible for implementing reform and the vision for an economic transformation that would increase non-oil revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes the planned initial public offering of state oil giant Saudi Aramco - expected to be the largest IPO in history.

Citi, HSBC and JPMorgan are leading the sale of the debt. Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi UFJ, and NCB Capital are also involved with the issue.

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2016