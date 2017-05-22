Sales and marketing company creating 25 new jobs

NK Communications, a sales and marketing company, is creating 25 new jobs in Dublin over the coming months.

According to a statement from the group the new hires come thanks to an extension of a contract it holds with Energia, an energy supplier.

NK Communications provides field sales agents to Energia and has done so since the company entered the home energy market in 2014. The 25 new hires will be working on residential sales.

“We are delighted to be creating 25 new sales positions. These positions should be attractive to those experienced in both field and commercial sales”, said Noel King, managing director of NK Communications.

Minister Shane Ross welcomed the announcement and said: “I am delighted to see NK Communications thriving in the competitive energy sector. It is always heartening to hear of local companies going from strength to strength in the improving economic climate”.

The hiring has already begun and will add to the company’s current workforce of 75 people. Starting salaries for the new positions will range from €26,000 to €32,000.