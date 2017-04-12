Rise in number of professionals looking for new opportunities

The number of professionals seeking new opportunities is rising strongly and is up more than 20 per cent in March 2017 on a year earlier, according to recruitment consultancy Morgan McKinley’s monthly survey.

There was a 10 per cent reduction in the number of professional jobs available in March 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, the survey showed. Despite that, the monitor recorded a 22 per cent increase in the number of professionals actively seeking new opportunities in March this year compared to the same period last year.

“As the economy returns to high levels of employment, overall confidence has stabilised to a level where there is an increased willingness among professionals to consider onward career development opportunities,” said Karen O’Flaherty, chief operations officer at Morgan McKinley Ireland.

Speaking on the difficulties facing Ireland post-Brexit, Ms O’Flaherty said the challenge for the government “is to ensure that there is a continuing and adequate investment in areas which stimulate economic competitiveness”.

The report covers a number of job classifications including finance, IT and manufacturing.

The report suggests that the majority of companies seeking finance professionals are doing so on the basis of projected growth as opposed to consolidating their current staff numbers.

For IT professionals demand is said to be continually buoyant with specifically high demand for cybersecurity specialists.

Morgan McKinley’s report is compiled using the company’s own records of new permanent job vacancies, while statistics for the market as a whole are derived using the company’s own market share.