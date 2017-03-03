Revenue collects half a billion in tax from Ireland’s super wealthy

More than half a billion euro in taxes was collected from 571 of the country’s wealthiest individuals last year.

High-wealth individuals - defined as those with net assets of over €50 million - paid a total of €504,299,018 to Revenue during 2016, according to data released by the Department of Finance.

The tax affairs of these individuals and their associated investment entities are overseen by a dedicated section of the Revenue Commissioners based in its Large Case Division, which has a staff of around 250.

The windfall in excess of €500 million last year represents a substantial increase on the €168,715,245 that was collected from high-wealth individuals (HWIs) in 2015.

However, this is partially attributable to a review of the case base in the Large Cases Division (LCD), which resulted in individuals who no longer met the criteria being moved out of the Division.

The 2016 amount also included a number of settlements made following a clampdown by Revenue on tax-avoidance schemes used by businesses and individuals.

The figures were revealed by Finance Minister Michael Noonan in response to a parliamentary question from Labour TD Joan Burton this week.

“In early 2015, the LCD undertook a case base review of its HWIs and, as a result of this review, individuals who no longer met the criteria for a HWI were moved out of the LCD and other individuals who now qualify as a HWI were moved into LCD,” he said.

“The 2016 amount includes a number of particularly large tax payments by a small number of taxpayers.”

Mr Noonan also revealed that 22,024 individual taxpayers declared themselves to be non-resident for tax purposes in 2015. This allows individuals to avoid paying tax on worldwide income in this country, leaving them liable to pay tax only on what they earn in Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue’s LCD currently manages around 571 HWIs, together with 697 associated investment entities. Family members of these individuals, whose net assets amount to less than €50 million, may also be included in the HWI case base.

Non-resident HWIs with substantial economic interests in Ireland are also included among the 571 individuals managed by the LCD, which was established in 2003 as part of a major restructuring of the Revenue Commission.