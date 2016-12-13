Rent controls ‘damaging’ to landlords, according to Goodbody

The introduction of so-called “rent pressure zones”, areas in which rent increases would be limited to 4 per cent a year, could be “damaging” to professional landlords who control hundreds of apartments, Goodbody has said.

Under new proposals due to be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) will assess rental rates and judge whether they have increased at above-average market levels for 12 of the last 18 months. If this is the case, the RTB can recommend to the Minister that these areas be designated rent pressure zones. Annual rents in such places will only be be allowed to increase by 4 per cent a year, or 12 per cent over three years.

“We see this as damaging to professional landlords operating in the Irish market, and will provide reduced incentives to growing lettable stock,” Goodbody said in a note.

‘No direct negative consequences’

Ireland’s biggest landlord, Ires Reit, owns and lets more than 2,000 apartments, while Hibernia Reit and Kennedy Wilson also control a significant number of apartments in the capital.

Given that previously introduced rent controls limited upward rent reviews to every 24 months, “many rents have not been reviewed for a significant period of time while market rents have appreciated considerably”, Goodbody said.

As such, “large swathes of the residential lettings market would be technically under-rented, yet the landlord unable to ‘mark-to-market’”.

However Philip O’Sullivan, economist with Investec, argues that the new rules will have no “direct negative consequences” for professional landlords, as its forecasts for rental inflation already assume rental inflation below the limits of 12 per cent over three years.

New developments are expected to be excluded from these rules, so schemes such as Ires Reit’s 400 apartments planned for Rockbrook in Sandyford will be outside the new regime.