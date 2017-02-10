Property prices rose by 8.1% last year, new figures show

Property prices nationally rose by 8.1 per cent last year, while Dublin prices climbed by 5.7 per cent, the latest official figures have revealed.

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), however, shows prices nationally fell by 0.4 per cent in the month of December.

This marked the first monthly reverse since March last year and followed a hefty 1.2 per cent rise in November.

The latest property price numbers come on the back of the Government’s new tax incentive scheme for first-time buyers and a loosening of the Central Bank’s lending rules.

In Dublin, where supply shortages are most acute, prices were down 0.9 per cent in December.

On an annual basis, Dublin house prices increased 5.8 per cent whereas apartments increased by 7.9 per cent in the same period.

The highest house price growth was in South Dublin, at 9.7 per cent. In contrast, the lowest growth was in Fingal, with house prices rising just 3.2 per cent.

Prices in the rest of the country, excluding Dublin, were 12 per cent higher in the year to December.

The West region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 17.8 per cent while the Mid-East region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 7.6 per cent.

Overall, prices nationally are still 32.1 per cent lower than their 2007 peak . The figures show that from the trough in early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 49.1 per cent.

In the same period, Dublin residential property prices have increased 64.3 per cent whilst residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 46.6 per cent higher.

A lack of supply of houses has clearly pushed up prices, particularly in the Dublin area in the past few years, but it is not something that can be rectified overnight,” Merrion analyst Alan McQuaid said.

“ Until this issue is addressed, prices in the capital and its outskirts will likely remain elevated, even with Brexit related risks,” he said.

Mr McQuaid said the easing of mortgage lending restrictions and the tax-incentive scheme for first-time buyers would keep upward pressure on prices until new supply comes on the market.

“The real question is whether we need this type of incentive at all, with politicians seemingly not learning their lesson from the property crash/financial crisis,” he said,