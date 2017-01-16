Property price inflation accelerates to 8.6%

Property price inflation has risen to 8.6 per cent in the year to November following the introduction of the Government’s help-to-buy scheme and a loosening of the Central Bank’s lending rules.

The latest Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) show prices nationally rose by 1.5 per cent in November.

In Dublin, where supply shortages are most acute, prices were up 1 per cent in November and by 5.9 per cent on an annual basis.

The highest level of price growth was in South Dublin, which recorded an 8.3 per cent hike in the last 12 months to November. In contrast, the lowest growth was in Fingal, with house prices rising just 3.1 per cent.

Prices in the rest of the country, excluding Dublin, were 12. 8 per cent higher in the year to November.

The strongest growth was recorded in the West region with prices increasing 16.7 per cent.

Conversely, the Mid-East region recorded the weakest price growth, with house prices increasing 8.3 per cent.