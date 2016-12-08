Prices fall 0.1% as inflation turns negative in November

Prices fell marginally in November, as the cost of household furnishings, food and clothing and footwear declined.

The headline inflation figure was -0.1 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Among the biggest decreases were furnishings and household equipment, whcih fell 4.3 per cent over the year, and clothing and footwear, which saw a 2.8 per cent decline. This was partially offset by a rise in the cost restaurants and hotels, as accommodation and drinks prices rose, and the price of health, motor and home insurance premiums.

But there were indications that the annual increase in motor insurance moderated during the month, rising by 11.4 per cent year on year and 1 per cent compared with October’s prices.

An increase in excise duty on tobacco also hit cigarettes during the year.

Averages prices measured by the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices fell by 0.2 per cent year on year, and 0.1 per cent month on month.