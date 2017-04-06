Post-crash construction: Just 2% of homes built in last five years

Only 2 per cent of the 1.7 million homes in the State were built in the last five years, reflecting the near-complete collapse in construction after the crash.

The latest census data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that just 33,436 housing units were constructed between 2011 and 2016.

This compares to 431,763 dwellings built between 2001 and 2011, which account for a quarter of the State’s permanent housing stock.

The fall-off in housing supply since 2010 has resulted in an acute housing and homelessness crisis across Ireland.

The census numbers show there were only 5,700 flats and apartments in purpose built blocks added in the Dublin City area during the five-year period, bringing the total to 60,349.

Similar additions were recorded in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (+2,435); South Dublin (+1,744); Fingal (+1,683); Cork City (+1,356) and Limerick City and County (1,206).

The percentage of occupied housing units in Dublin City that were flats or apartments was put at 34 per cent.

According to the census, 497,111 households in Ireland were renting in 2016, an increase of 22,323 or nearly 5 per cent on the previous census in 2011.

The biggest increases in the number of renters were in Cavan (+ 12.8 per cent) and Kilkenny (+ 11.2 per cent).

Since 2011, the average weekly rent paid across the country grew by 14.8 per cent to €156 while households living in private rented purpose built flats and apartments paid the highest rent at an average of €229 per week.

There were 50,535 households in Ireland who paid more than €300 rent per week.

While the Government’s housing strategty is centred on scaling up supply to around 25,000 units a year, some experts believe demand may already exceed 40,000.