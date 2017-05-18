Post-Brexit border could be automated ‘without customs points’

The operation of a post-Brexit customs regime can be automated and simplified and does not need customs points with Northern Ireland, a senior Revenue official has said.

Tony Buckley, a senior official with the Revenue Commissioners, said the new regime will involve a type of self-assessment and audit regime, possibly with, for convenience reasons, services offices close to the border.

“Cars being stopped and searched is not going to happen,” he told a conference on Brexit in Dublin. “There is no reason for it to happen.”

He said the new regime was likely to see criminal and economic difficulties that would arise and have to be dealt with, however overall Ireland had two big advantages in terms of dealing with the new situation.

The Republic’s trade with Northern Ireland was only two per cent of all exports, and Ireland was an island at one end of the EU and does not have another land border other than the one with Northern Ireland. If something comes into the Ireland, it is in Ireland and that’s it, he said.

The post-Brexit regime could involve checks being carried out away from the border.

What will happen post-Brexit is that parties moving goods across the border will have to lodge documents with the two customs authorities which they would put into a computerised risk assessment system.

There would also be random checks on what was in trucks, and checks for certain risky items and traders. This might involve approximately two per cent of all traffic. For another six per cent of all traffic, there might be simple document checks.

Mr Buckley told the conference, organised by the British Irish Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Eversheds Sutherland, that three-quarters of all imports and exports are handled by authorised economic operators, such as DHL and FedEx. Physical checks can be carried out within authorised premises operated by these companies.

The practical difficulties of searching 40-foot refrigerated trucks along the border was not something anyone wanted to contemplate, he said. “So let’s not do it.”

How an EU member state fulfils its obligation to protect EU territory and customs and VAT regimes is a matter for each member state.

Mr Buckley said he had been told by a senior EU official that: “You can do anything you like as long as you are prepared to pay the price.”

He said the European Union is fundamentally a trading block and it’s most technically difficult achievement has been the abolition of customs borders. “In effect there is no other customs union in the world. It is a unique achievement.”

The complex rules that govern it convince the governments that they can trust each other and do not need to monitor trade.

“This means that if someone steps out then the fundamental trust and understanding that binds the union is removed.” A monitoring system has to be put back in place to ensure that fair play is maintained.

So you have to have customs controls, Mr Buckley. Customs controls are not really a fiscal tool of any great significance in the Western world any more. They are more concerned with such matters as counterfeiting, arms movements, drugs, and cash, as well as preventing unfair competition. Mis-described goods can create unfair competition.

If France were to have reason to believe that some of the Irish lamb it was being sold actually included New Zealand lamb, they could suspend Ireland’s rights and check all Irish consignments.

The made in Ireland brand is very important for Ireland. If Ireland fails to operate an adequate EU external border it could compromise Ireland’s position in the EU market and maybe with the whole world, Mr Buckley said. “So we are playing for very high stakes.”