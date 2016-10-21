Planet Business: The Trump behind the mask

In numbers: Style file

36: Number of outlets of women’s fashion retailer & Other Stories worldwide. The three-year-old chain is owned by 4,200-store H&M Group (as is Cos).

40: Percentage of the floor space in the forthcoming & Other Stories outlet on Grafton Street in Dublin that will be devoted to accessories. Well, as Patsy from Absolutely Fabulous said, you can never have enough hats, gloves and shoes.

€5 million: Sum that property owner Aviva Investors spent refurbishing the building, once occupied by A-Wear, ahead of the arrival of its stylish new Swedish tenant.

Image of the week: Nightmare on Trump

An employee of the Shenzhen Lanbingcai Latex Crafts Factory in China poses with a mask of “The Donald”, apparently only for distribution within China. It is with a heavy heart, however, that we must confirm that this is not the only factory in China gearing up for a latex Trump bonanza this Halloween – although, to be fair, it probably won’t be the first time that “sexual predator” has been the fancy dress of choice.

Meanwhile, a mannequin of a groping Trump, as “worn” by Jemima Goldsmith, is being auctioned on eBay in aid of Syrian refugees, “because that’s what Donald would want”.

The lexicon: Breniers

Congratulations to Nick Clegg for his brave, brash and, some might say, brutal bid to extend the Brexit vocabulary during a bracing appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, a British television programme that broadcasts at breakfast time.

“People like me are called Bremoaners,” he said, before turning to his brittle opponents. “I think they are in a state of Brenial. They are Breniers, because they are denying the mendacity of their campaign.”

Alas, his intervention prompted viewers to bristle into their brioches and later sparked breathless, braying calls for him to “Bresign”. Brilliant.

Getting to know: Jean-Paul Agon

Jean-Paul Agon, chief executive of L’Oréal, was paid about €9 million last year – if only there was a catchy slogan that could sum up how the L’Oréal “lifer” feels about this.

The good news is that the cosmetics company won’t be putting up prices any time soon, Agon says. Even in the UK, it won’t be doing anything hasty to compensate for the weak pound. “We want to respect our consumers and also our relationships with retailers,” he says.

L’Oréal is pretty confident the beauty market will continue to expand, with digital evangelist Agon citing the skyrocketing make-up category. Bumper make-up sales, he says, are clearly “partly linked” to the upsurge of selfies and social networks. Stop the world.