Planet Business: More than a feline

In numbers: Cat-ham Common

60

Number of pictures of quizzical cats currently gracing the advertising hoardings in Clapham Common tube station in London.

£23,000

Cost of buying the advertising space for a two-week period.

700

The number of people who contributed to a crowdfunding campaign by Citizens Advertising Takeover Service (Cats) to buy up the poster sites and provide a “relaxing, fun and light-hearted” space (at least for anyone who doesn’t have a phobia about cats).

Image of the week: Spoonfuls of Trump

There are 263 rooms available for people whose lives have taken such a wrong turn that they wind up checking into Washington DC’s new Trump International Hotel, housed in the former Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue. The wealthiest of potential residents may fancy checking into the largest suite, the Trump Townhouse, which during inauguration weekend next January will cost $100,000 a night, with a five-night minimum stay. The Washington Post reported: “A crystal-chandelier bar in the nine-story atrium will serve wine by the spoon and offer daily champagne saberings, in which bottles are opened by sword.” In short, Donald’s new hotel offers a level of opulence and decadence that feels a worthy successor to Ancient Rome – except for the spoon bit. Wine by the spoon?

The lexicon: Drone racing

Meanwhile, on Sky, the new thing is drone racing, which is almost exactly as it sounds: Robot Wars, but in the sky. The broadcaster has invested $1 million in a deal with the Drone Racing League, which is where pilots fly custom-built drones through complex and thematic racecourses. So it’s a bit like crazy golf in the sky, then, too. This “exciting new sport”, as Sky called it, will be shown on the Sky Sports Mix channel in 10 one-hour episodes, which will include coverage of the the world championships later this year. Soon people will be writing columns about how Premier League footballers have a lot to learn from drone-racing enthusiasts. But who will be the Conor McGregor of drone racing? And when are the drones turning sentient? Viewers need to know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting to know: Laura Wade-Gery

Laura Wade-Gery is the retail executive who hit the headlines last summer when she went on maternity leave from Marks & Spencer. The business press reported on this because she was very senior in M&S, and once tipped as its future chief executive, while the rest of the media took an interest because Wade-Gery was 50. This week, Marks & Spencer announced that she will not be returning from her maternity leave, with Wade-Gery citing changes in both her personal life and the business (which has changed bosses in the interim). Wade-Gery, based on her past history, is unlikely to be stuck for things to do. The diplomat’s daughter once retraced Marco Polo’s 13th-century journey across Asia to the court of Kubla Khan, with the trip recounted in her university friend William Dalrymple’s travel book In Xanadu.

The list: Channel hoppers

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins started their presenting careers with Channel 4, but they won’t be “going with the dough” and following The Great British Bake Off from the BBC to Channel 4. Plenty before them have dared to switch broadcaster loyalties, however, with mixed results.

1: Des Lynam. The sports presenter became something of a cautionary tale for his peers when he left the BBC for ITV after 30 years. His stock soon fell.

2: Christine Bleakley and Adrian Chiles. They worked well together on The One Show on BBC, but their chemistry faltered on grumpy, short-lived ITV breakfast show Daybreak.

3: Morecambe & Wise. In 1978, comedy duo Eric and Ernie made front-page news by defecting from the BBC to ITV, where they never recaptured their viewing figures.

4: Trinny and Susannah. Woodall and Constantine, who presented the popular What Not to Wear on BBC, were poached by ITV in 2005 and dropped four years later.

5: Graham Norton. The BBC chat show host has been on top of his game for so long that most people have forgotten that in the years following his switch from Channel 4, the BBC struggled to know what to do with him.