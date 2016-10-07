Planet Business

In numbers: Very hard Brexit

75,000

Number of finance sector jobs that might disappear from the UK in the event of the “hard Brexit” scenario, according to a report by consultancy Oliver Wyman.

4,000

The number of jobs Oliver Wyman’s report forecasts will disappear in a “soft Brexit” scenario where the UK keeps its access to the European Economic Area. Tragically, all the calculators in Westminster are broken.

£38 billion

Amount of revenue that might disappear from the UK’s financial industry in the event it loses all access to the single market. (As of Wednesday, this translated as €43 billion.)

Image of the week: It’s a robot!

Toyota has unveiled its new “Kirobo Mini” robot and, according to a report by Reuters, it is “designed as a synthetic baby companion in Japan, where plummeting birth rates have left many women childless”. Okay, then. The wobbly, palm-sized robot is programmed with a vulnerability “meant to invoke an emotional connection”, its chief design engineer says, and it comes with a “cradle” that doubles as a seat that fits into car-cup holders. The doe-eyed Kirobo Mini was welcomed into the world with so many “awws” that more sentient media seemed almost sorry to question its potential to generate parental bliss. Behold, an actual sentence on the internet this week: “A robotics expert told the BBC a robot could not be a substitute for a child.” It looks like a cool toy, though.

Photograph: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg

The lexicon: Innovative jams

How might the UK preserve its economy post-Brexit? “France needs high-quality, innovative British jams & marmalades #EXportingisGREAT #ExportOpps,” tweeted its Department for International Trade on Monday, immediately landing its minister, Liam Fox, in a sticky patch. The French, it was pointed out, do not exactly “need” British jams – they have shelves full of Bonne Maman. Others pondered whether the innovative jam was wifi-enabled, and whether it would self-spread over cutting-edge scones. The Liberal Democrats joined in, suggesting Fox’s economic credibility was “toast” as he was “clearly spreading himself too thinly”. More breakfast solutions from thought leaders as we get them.

Getting to know: Alexandre Arnault

Alexandre Arnault, new co-chief executive of German luggage company Rimowa, is by all accounts a bright 24 year old, and he also happens to be the son of Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH. The French luxury giant has just acquired 80 per cent of Rimowa, the company that made the world’s first aluminium suitcase in 1937 and these days has the approval of the Kardashian-Wests. Alexandre follows in the footsteps of Arnault offspring Delphine, who heads the flagship Louis Vuitton brand, and Antoine, who is chief executive of shoemaker Berluti, but when it comes to succession planning, Bernard (67) has options, with two younger sons likely to be in line for future executive grooming.

The list: Autumn sale

Items removed from Sir Anthony O’Reilly’s former home, Castlemartin House, were among the . . . um . . . eclectic list of antiques auctioned off in Co Kilkenny this week. Here are just some of the bankrupt businessman’s possessions snapped up by bidders:

1. Tiger head (stuffed): the Victorian-era taxidermists’ delight, complete with fierce eyes and “snarling mouth”, went for €1,000.

2. Tables: a mere €145,000 was paid over the phone for a pair of marble-topped, 18th-century tables, “probably Italian”. (This was 10 times the estimate.)

3. Dining table: A 24-seat mahogany dining table at which Bill Clinton and Nelson Mandela were apparently once entertained sold for €30,000. The chairs were separate.

4. Mirror: A 19th-century gilt wall mirror once installed in the now-sold Castlemartin fetched €2,800.

5. Piano: A Bechstein Boudoir grand piano owned by O’Reilly went under the hammer for a plaintive €5,700.