Over €127m of government bonds outstanding

The nominal value outstanding of government bonds stood at €127.2 million in March 2017 - an increase of €674 million on February.

According to data from the Central Bank estimated non-resident holdings increased over the month by €476 million to €71.8 million.

Within the next five years, €54.9 million of government bonds will mature with over 53 per cent of those due to mature in the next three years. Non-residents hold 64.4 per cent of those maturing bonds.

The largest amount of Irish resident holdings are held by credit institutions and the Central Bank - which holds €52 million worth of long-term bonds.

Non-bank financial institutions hold the second largest amount of bonds with €2.6 million, while central government holds €390,000 of bonds, down from a height of €650,000 in July 2016.