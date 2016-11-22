On trade, Trump does ‘what it says on the tin’

Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade deal involving 12 countries, is his first big economic move. A lot of heat had been generated about the trade issue during the presidential election campaign - and Hillary Clinton had also been pushed into opposition to the agreement, which was a key plan of President Obama’s programme.

But announcing that the US would withdraw from the TPP is a signal that, in some areas at least, Trump will do just what he said he would. And it will revive concerns about his wider trade policy and its impact on the world economy.

If Trump was going to make an early move on trade , the TPP was always likely to be a target. The deal was finalised in late 2015 after more than five years of talks, but is awaiting ratification by all its members, so has not yet come into force. So, unlike - say - deciding to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, renouncing the TPP does not involve undoing something already in force. But the move is still important politically, as well as economically.

The TPP involves the US, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Chile and Peru. It covers about 40 per cent of world trade and involved at its centre a deal to cut tariffs - special import taxes on manufactured goods and agricultural products. US food companies would have got greater access to Asian markets, for example, and in turn Asian clothing and textile firms would have seen the US market open to them. China is not a party to the deal, though there is some talk today that it might try to step in to take advantage of the vacuum,

The TPP had attracted opposition from anti-globalisation and environmental campaigners, who said it favoured big business. The way the TPP rules were drawn, the US had to ratify it for it to come into force - so it is not effectively dead. These big multilateral trade deals have become increasingly contentious, attracting criticism as part of world order which favours big multinationals and does little for general living standards. Trump plugged into this, promising to abandon the TPP and also threatening to withdraw from NAFTA and possibly the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the body which oversees world trade.

Instead of multilateral deals, he has said he will use American muscle to tie up favourable bi-lateral deals for the US, a point he reiterated in his latest video.

Time will tell how far he pushes this. For example, the terms of the NAFTA do allow any country to withdraw, after six months notice. And negotiators will have little hope for the future of the Trans Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), the proposed highly controversial deal between the EU and US, even if Trump has not directly said what he will do with this.

So the future of a host of trade acronyms are in doubt.

But more may be at stake. World trade growth - and the gradually reduction of trade barriers is one of the factors underpinning international growth over the last 40 years. This was already threatened before Trump came into office - look at the opposition to TTIP, for example - but his policies could have a key impact. If he follows through on threats to import tariffs on the likes of Mexico and China if he feels they are trading unfairly, then some kind of trade wars might even be in prospect.

Nobody knows how this will play out. From President Obama down, there had been comments that being in office would restrain Trump’s hand. The financial markets have stormed ahead, based on a view that his spending would spur growth, ignoring the economic dangers of Trump’s agenda. However in the area of trade,in particular, the President has a lot of leeway without having to revert to Congress.

The withdrawal from TPP is an important signal. Trump has done what he said he would do. Now everyone will be waiting to see if it a sign of things to come.