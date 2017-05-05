Numbers on Live Register now at lowest since October 2008

The numbers of people signing on the Live Register is at its lowest since October 2008 with a further 4,600 leaving it last month, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the live register total declined by 1.7 per cent in April to 266,600.

In unadjusted terms there were 263,417 people on the register, down 42,123 or 13.8 per cent on an annual basis.

The Live Register includes part-time, seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to jobseekers’ benefit or allowance. Separate CSO figures published earlier this week, put the State’s jobless rate at 6.2 per cent for April.

In the year to the April, the number of male claimants fell by 28,733 or 15.8 per cent to 152,653. Female claimants on the register decreased by 13,390 or 10.8 per cent to 110,764.

The number of long term claimants totalled 111,807 last month, down 26,376 or 19.1 per cent over the year.

The latest figures show there were 58,096 casual and part-time workers on the register in April, equivalent to 22.1 per cent of the total.

During the year, the number of people aged under 25 on the register continued to fall as it has in all months since July 2010. In the year to April, the number fell by 7,191 or 19.5 per cent.