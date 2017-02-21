Numbers at work rises by 3.3% in 2016 to over two million

The number of people in employment rose by 3.3 per cent or 65,100 last year to 2.04 million, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

When adjusted for seasonal factors, employment was up 0.8 per cent or 16,700 in the final three months of 2016 from the previous quarter.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for December has also been revised down from 7.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent.

The total number of people in the labour force rose 1.2 per cent or 25,100 to 2.19 million compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Employment rose in all industry sectors during the fourth quarter but the largest rise was in construction, which was up 9.2 per cent against the same period a year earlier.

With more people returning to work, unemployment was down by 40,000 or 21.4 per cent on an annual basis to 147,000.

The unemployment rate fell from 7.8 per cent to 7.1 per cent over the quarter when seasonally adjusted to 154,900. This is the lowest rate since 2008 when there were 127,200 people out of work.

It is also the 18th quarter in succession where unemployment has declined on an annual basis.

Long-term unemployment, which covers those who have not worked for one year or more, accounted for 54 per cent of the total number of people unemployed in the fourth quarter.

The long-term unemployment rate fell to 3.6 per cent from 4.7 per cent. There were 79,700 long-term unemployed recorded in the fourth quarter.