Numbers at work reach highest level since 2008

The number of people working in the State has reached its highest level in eight years as conditions in the labour market continue to improve.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), there was an annual increase in employment of 2.9 per cent, or 57,500, in the third quarter of 2016, bringing the total employment to 2,040,500.

This was the highest level of employment recorded since the fourth quarter of 2008, but still below the 2.16 million peak reached in the first quarter of 2008.

The CSO’s latest Quarterly National Household Survey reveals employment has now increased for 16 successive quarters.

The figures also show most of the employment growth is in full-time jobs, which rose by 44,800 or 2.9 per cent on an annual basis.

Employment rose in 12 of the 14 employment sectors of the economy with the largest increase recorded in the accommodation and food services activities sector, which expanded by 13.400 or 9.6 per cent in employment terms.

The construction sector, which suffered the biggest sectoral drop during the crash, saw employment rise by 9,300 or 7.3 per cent.

The largest sectoral decline was in the administration and support services activities sector where employment fell by 2,000 or 2.9 per cent.

The survey also shows unemployment was down by 25,300 (12.5 per cent) to 177,700 in the third quarter, giving a seasonally adjusted headline rate of unemployment of 7.9 per cent.