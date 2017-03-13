NTMA to sell €500m of short-term debt this week
State’s debt agency to auction 12-month Treasury Bills on Thursday
NTMA has also sold €6.5 billion of long-term bonds so far this year. Photograph: iStock
The National Treasury Management Agency plans to sell €500 million of short-term debt, known as Treasury Bills, on Thursday.
The bills will be due to be repaid in a year, the NTMA said in a statement.
The State’s debt agency has also sold €6.5 billion of long-term bonds so far this year, compared to its full-year targeted issuance of between €9 billion and €13 billion.